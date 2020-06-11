Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 244.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. AJO LP grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,296,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 693,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,789,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 828.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,848,000 after acquiring an additional 647,568 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $137.31 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $149.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,735 shares of company stock worth $32,223,604. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.