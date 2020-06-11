Korea Investment CORP Has $9.34 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,549 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.