Korea Investment CORP Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,970 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

