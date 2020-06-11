Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 215.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

