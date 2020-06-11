KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.44

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 10471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE OYJ/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that KONE OYJ/ADR will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

