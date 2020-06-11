Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce ($1.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($3.44). Kohl’s reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 174.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.64) to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $59.28.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 192.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 271.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.