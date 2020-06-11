Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 230 ($2.93) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 165 ($2.10).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KGF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Investec upgraded Kingfisher to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.04) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kingfisher to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 230 ($2.93) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 192.40 ($2.45).

LON KGF opened at GBX 204.60 ($2.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.79. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 217.40 ($2.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.69.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

