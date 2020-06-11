Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,282 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Kimco Realty worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,077,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

