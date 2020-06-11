Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Down to $6.26

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.26. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 1,090,400 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on KZR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $219.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.69.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

