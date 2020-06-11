Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS traded down $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $100.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,976. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.