Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €610.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €610.00 ($685.39) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €530.00 ($595.51) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($494.38) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($662.92) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €589.00 ($661.80) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €535.00 ($601.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €551.36 ($619.50).

KER stock opened at €522.00 ($586.52) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €460.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €514.01. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($468.99).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

