JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVK. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($31.01) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.19 ($27.18).

EVK opened at €24.00 ($26.97) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.78.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

