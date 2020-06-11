JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,650

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,650 ($33.73) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,230 ($28.38) to GBX 1,900 ($24.18) in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,450 ($18.45) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,854.67 ($23.61).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 1,868.20 ($23.78) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,545.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,752.77. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($12.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,294 ($29.20).

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,351 ($17.19) per share, with a total value of £22,777.86 ($28,990.53). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($17.67) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($25,703.70). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,725.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.