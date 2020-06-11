JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €28.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.36 ($40.85).

Renault stock opened at €24.85 ($27.92) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.94. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($113.15).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

