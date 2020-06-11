Joules (LON:JOUL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Joules (LON:JOUL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Joules in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of JOUL stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.46) on Monday. Joules has a 12-month low of GBX 32.80 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 291.13 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

