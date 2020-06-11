Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,200 ($40.73) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,330 ($42.38) to GBX 2,650 ($33.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 3,500 ($44.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,568.75 ($32.69).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,144 ($27.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,026.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,430.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,614 ($20.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,410 ($43.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

In other news, insider Anna Manz acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,024 ($25.76) per share, with a total value of £364.32 ($463.69).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

