Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 19th

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th.

Johnson Controls International has decreased its dividend by an average of 95.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.