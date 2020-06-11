Jefferies Financial Group Raises Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 159

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 148 ($1.88) to GBX 159 ($2.02) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 148 ($1.88) in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 220 ($2.80) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 176.56 ($2.25).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 131.76 ($1.68) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($20.39).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

