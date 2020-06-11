Jefferies Financial Group Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $94.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.28.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,756 shares of company stock valued at $916,476 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

