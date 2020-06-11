Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Up to $0.49

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.49. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 4,442,700 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 538.90% and a negative net margin of 755.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

