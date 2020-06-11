J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.74. J.Jill shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 5,056,034 shares trading hands.
JILL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.30.
J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.
