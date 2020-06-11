J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.74. J.Jill shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 5,056,034 shares trading hands.

JILL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get J.Jill alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in J.Jill by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 208,514 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 447.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 375.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 358,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 283,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.