iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $236.41

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $236.41 and last traded at $236.41, with a volume of 2611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.93.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKE. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.