iShares MBS ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,006 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,373% compared to the average daily volume of 809 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.