iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

LRGF opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

