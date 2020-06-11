Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Director Sells $261,612.00 in Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Director Raymond W. Scott sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $261,612.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $136.55.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after buying an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 299,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 505,219 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

