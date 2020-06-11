Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 29,820 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,482 call options.

NYSE:DFS opened at $54.96 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

