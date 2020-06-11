Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,091 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,209 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Shares of ABC opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $1,936,661.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,803 shares of company stock worth $5,956,352. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

