Investors Buy High Volume of Uxin Call Options (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,916 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,303% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 call options.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Uxin alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,515,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uxin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,766,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 931,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uxin by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UXIN opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Uxin has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.