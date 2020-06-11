Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.64

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.64. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 23,531,474 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Howe purchased 634,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $114,171.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,032 shares in the company, valued at $325,445.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Terrell purchased 314,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,331,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,018,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339,285 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.20% of Inuvo worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

