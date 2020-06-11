INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.98

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 233900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other INTL Fcstone news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $303,766.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,485.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,464 shares of company stock worth $666,657. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in INTL Fcstone in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL)

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

