International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT) Trading 33.3% Higher

International Montoro Resources Inc (CVE:IMT)’s stock price shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 199,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 109,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92.

International Montoro Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMT)

International Montoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, chromium, uranium, PGE, and rare earth elements. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serpent River property comprising 10 mineral claims covering an area of 1,840 hectares located in the Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario; and the Duhamel property that consists of 32 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,300 hectares.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for International Montoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Montoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.