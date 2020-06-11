Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.97.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.59. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.