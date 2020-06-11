Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.40. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 16,287,533 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTEC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intec Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 334.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.44% of Intec Pharma worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

