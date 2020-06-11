Insider Selling: Strix Group PLC (LON:KETL) Insider Sells 43,710 Shares of Stock

Strix Group PLC (LON:KETL) insider Frank Gao sold 43,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £84,360.30 ($107,369.61).

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 193.60 ($2.46) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23. The company has a market capitalization of $385.03 million and a PE ratio of 18.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.85. Strix Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.55).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KETL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

