Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $868,150.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, May 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $832,500.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $752,500.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $182.10 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,011.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Argus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.