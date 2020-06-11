Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $100,570.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $100,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

