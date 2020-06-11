Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Sells $34,891.56 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Bradley M. Tirpak sold 17,622 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $34,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 481,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.63. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 211,747 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 615,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 337,733 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

