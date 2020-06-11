Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.84. Inpixon shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 16,797,130 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 364.70% and a negative net margin of 519.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 394.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,990 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 13.45% of Inpixon worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.