Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Up 6.1%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $12.76, 19,019,916 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 30,156,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on INO. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

