ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €8.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($9.89) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($7.64) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.00) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.05 ($9.04).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

