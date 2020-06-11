Informa’s (INF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 791 ($10.07) to GBX 627 ($7.98) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 885 ($11.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 710 ($9.04) to GBX 530 ($6.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 708.82 ($9.02).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 476.20 ($6.06) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326.70 ($4.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.46). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 449.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 637.76.

In other Informa news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 2,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £13,011.96 ($16,560.98). Also, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,571.08).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.