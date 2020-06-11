Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CSFB cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.15.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.15.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 0.9091754 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

