Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.
IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CSFB cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.15.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.15.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
