Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Trading Down 2.3%

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 200.40 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.74), approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.80).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 234.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 million and a PE ratio of 56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 6.76.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

