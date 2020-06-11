Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.09. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 811,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.43.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The brand management company reported ($8.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($8.46). The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,378 shares of the brand management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Iconix Brand Group worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

