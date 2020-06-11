ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Update

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 14th total of 172,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ICFI. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. 43,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,401. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42. ICF International has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.57 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall Mehl acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.38 per share, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ICF International in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ICF International by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.