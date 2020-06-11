Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.40. Ibio shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 184,279 shares traded.

Specifically, President Robert L. Erwin sold 96,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $155,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 135,642 shares of company stock valued at $222,172 over the last quarter.

Get Ibio alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ibio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ibio by 1,039.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89,826 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Ibio by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ibio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ibio during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.