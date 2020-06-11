IBEX Technologies (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Shares Up 69.8%

IBEX Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:IBXNF)’s share price was up 69.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About IBEX Technologies (OTCMKTS:IBXNF)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

