Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,093 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,614. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 75,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $1,603,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 100,500 shares of company stock worth $2,190,720. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

