HP (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $21.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders bought a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.