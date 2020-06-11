Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) versus Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Critical Survey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

71.4% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $1.16 billion 3.41 $183.79 million $3.20 18.94 Artisan Partners Asset Management $799.00 million 3.19 $156.54 million $2.67 12.14

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management. Artisan Partners Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 15.85% 22.67% 13.91% Artisan Partners Asset Management 19.61% 181.49% 22.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Houlihan Lokey and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 0 2 2 0 2.50 Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 0 4 0 3.00

Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.82%. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Artisan Partners Asset Management on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor in possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions in connection with other transactions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution and strategic consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.